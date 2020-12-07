Jesiah Henderson, a 6-foot-5 295-pound offensive lineman from Rolesville (NC) High School was in Chapel Hill on Saturday for North Carolina's 49-9 win over Western Carolina.

The class of 2022 prospect has been to UNC several times during the past two years. Even though he has no offers at the moment due to the Covid pandemic, he has a lot of schools targeting him, including the Tar Heels.

THI caught up with Henderson after his visit to Kenan Stadium to get the latest in his recruitment.