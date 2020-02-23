With respect to his football recruitment, Allen is pleased with the recent interest from UNC running backs coach Robert Gillespie.

Allen, a 5-foot-9, 186-pounder dual-sport standout for the Rampants, will soon take a break from football recruiting so he can concentrate on his sophomore season on the baseball diamond where he plays center fielder.

North Carolina recently dipped into Eastern North Carolina by extending an offer to Michael Allen , a class of 2022 running back from JH Rose High School of Greenville.

“Coach G offered me and he said he loved my speed, change of direction,” Allen told THI. “The biggest part of what he liked was to which is in the classroom and how grades weren’t a problem.”



He holds football offers from Tennessee, South Carolina, Appalachian State, East Carolina and the Tar Heels. ECU was his first offer last June.

THI caught up with the class of 2022 standout on his latest thoughts on his recent offer and more about the football program.

THI: What are your current thoughts on UNC football program and the direction they’re headed under Mack Brown?

ALLEN: “Just from the camp I went to last summer, you could feel the excitement with coach Brown and his whole coaching staff, and with the excitement it still felt like a family atmosphere. I felt like they really ended the season on a high note and it seems like the energy of the team will continue to carry over.”





THI: Speaking of the camp, what was it like and did you get to see the indoor facility?

ALLEN: “The camp was a lot of fun, I really got a chance to interact with Coach Gillespie and the indoor facility was amazing.”





THI: Have you been anywhere lately, and do you have plans to visit some schools during spring practice?

ALLEN: “Yes, I visited N.C. State and I have been invited to junior days at ECU, Tennessee, South Carolina and App State.”





THI: As you enter your junior season, what schools are standing out right now and where does UNC fit into that discussion with a new offer on the table?

ALLEN: “All the schools that have offered me are definitely on the table. There really is no top school at this point. Just grateful for the conversation with Coach Gillespie as I look at these offers. I’m also still balancing baseball interest as well.”





THI: Since you play two sports, how is baseball preparation going, and would you consider playing both sports on the next level?

ALLEN: “Our first game is March 3 but workouts have been going great. Playing both is still an option but I know that requires a lot of work.”



