News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 00:56:31 -0600') }} football Edit

2022 Intro: RB Nicholas Singleton

Nicholas Singleton may be just a sophomore, but he is building an impressive offer list, which includes UNC.
Nicholas Singleton may be just a sophomore, but he is building an impressive offer list, which includes UNC. (Reading Eagle)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Nicholas Singleton, a 5-foot-11, 191-pound running back who attends Governor Mifflin Senior High School in Shillington, PA, was among a group of prospects who took in North Carolina’s thrilling las...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}