2022 UNC Target De'Ante Green On His Recruitment, Carolina

Here is what Green had to say:

Green was set to take an official visit to UNC starting June 11, but has pushed it back to August. We asked him about that and more following his CP3 team’s game Sunday morning.

Green is a 3-star prospect from Swananoa, NC, which is in the Asheville area, and is rated the No. 133 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022. At 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Green has also been offered by Kansas, Florida State, Tennessee, NC State, and Virginia Tech among many others.

The event, which is run by former Wake Forest and current NBA star Chris Paul and held at his facility, began Friday night and ran through Sunday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Sunday at the CP3 Memorial Classic at the CP3 Academy to check out major North Carolina class of 2022 target De’Ante Green .

THI: De’Ante, you guys got the win today, what is it like to be out here competing against some really good competition?

GREEN: It feels great because we really can’t take a game off. There’s bigger and better guys every game, so we have to go out there and play.

THI: Let’s dive into your recruitment for a minute, you’re from the Asheville area, how has the recruitment process been going on so far – I know it’s been a little weird with everything being virtual?

GREEN: Growing up in Asheville, nobody really looks at us, so I come here and play. My recruitment really started to go sky high last summer, I got over 30 offers.

THI: Are there any schools in particular that are recruiting you the hardest or are standing out right now, or is it pretty even?

GREEN: A couple like Chapel Hill, Florida State, Tennessee, NC State, and Wake (Forest). That’s the main ones.

THI: The dead period ends soon, how excited are you to finally go to places and get on campuses?

GREEN: I’m so excited. I’ve taken a few unofficials; I’ve been to Tennessee and Virginia Tech and Wake and that’s it.

THI: I know you moved your OV to Carolina back to August, any particular reason for that?

GREEN: It was just a family thing.

THI: What kind of communication have you had with Carolina so far?

GREEN: When Coach Roy (Williams) was there, Hubert was actually the one who talked to me, and Coach Roy actually being from where I’m from, me and him built a relationship different from other players. Then when Hubert got the job, that was good for me.”

THI: Have you been in contact with Hubert regularly?

GREEN: Yes.

THI: Has he told you about the style of play he’s trying to bring to Carolina?

GREEN: He’s trying to bring players in like me. I’m 6-9 and can shoot. You can kind of see it in the kid from Oklahoma (Brady Manek), he can shoot the rock.

THI: So that’s the pitch Hubert has been giving you, bigger guys that can step out and shoot?

GREEN: Yes.

THI: Is that something you like, is what you’re looking for at the next level?

GREEN: Oh yeah, definitely.

THI: What are you looking for in schools, you talked about the system, what else is important to you in making a decision?

GREEN: For them to take me into the family and let me play my game.

THI: So, an August visit to Carolina, have you been there before?

GREEN: I actually visited with the CP3 rising stars camp in eight grade.

THI: How did you like it?

GREEN: Good, I love it.

THI: Looking forward to getting to Chapel Hill?

GREEN: Oh yeah, definitely.



