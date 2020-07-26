TarHeelIllustrated - 2022 VA Athlete Surprised But Excited By UNC Offer

Quanye Veney, a class of 2022 athlete from Highland Springs (VA) High School was just recently offered by North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.

“Coach Galloway extended my offer and I was shocked,” the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder told THI. “It felt like it was a dream that I would never live. I like that they’re in the ACC.”

The Tar Heels have made an impact on the Virginia native, in part with its recent success recruiting the state, and he’s excited to learn more about Mack Brown’s program. In Veney’s discussions with UNC, the staff has made it clear what they like about his game.

“They said they like the way I can catch and run,” Veney said. “They also like that I can make plays, I can make people miss in open field and that I am a game changer.”

Veney, like many recruits, has seen what Brown and his staff are doing on the recruiting trail, which goes back to landing 5-star cornerback Tony Grimes last month. That was a statement by UNC, but landing Trevion Stevenson was, too. UNC is planting flags in the Commonwealth and the kids there are taking notice.



