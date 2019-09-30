The recruiting process starts really early for some prospects. Class of 2022 wide receiver Dakota Twitty of Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Mooresboro, NC, is seeing his recruiting interest escalate quite now that he's well into his sophomore season.

The 6-foot-3, 195 pounder has received two offers so far from Louisville and Pittsburgh, but is on several schools radar including North Carolina. Although he doesn't have an offer just yet from the Tar Heels, it would be huge for him personally.

"An offer from North Carolina would mean the world to me," Twitty told THI. "It would show all the sacrifices made for me and the ones that I have made are all worth it."

He along with many other noteworthy prospects took in the Tar Heels' football game against the top-ranked Clemson Tigers and he liked what he saw.

"it was great," Twitty said. "The environment there was very hype and North Carolina played a great game. I just love how much of a family the community is. I'm so glad Coach Mack Brown is back."