FORT MILL, SC – North Carolina has had an uptick in recruiting since Mack Brown's return to Chapel Hill, as receiving commitments from top high school prospects is no longer a shock to the UNC fan base.

One of the elite recruits the UNC coaching staff is hoping to land in the class of 2023 is defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett.

Jarrett, who attends Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 353 pounds, entered a recent Rivals Camp Series event at Nations Ford High School a 3-star prospect, but could move up after his performance. He earned MVP as the outstanding lineman at the camp.

Among Jarrett's other offers are from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, and many others.

THI caught up with Jarrett to discuss his work, recruitment, and North Carolina. Here is that interview: