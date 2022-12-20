Class of 2023 defensive tackle Rodney Lora committed to play at North Carolina on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder from Woodberry Forest (VA) School was previously committed to Virginia over the summer. Lora decommitted from the Cavaliers in September and re-opened his recruitment. North Carolina was one of his top schools and he had made some visits this year including an official visit on the weekend of December 16. He also had offers from Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Lora helped the Tigers to a 7-3 record for the 2022 season and was a VISAA First Team All-State selection for defensive tackle. He is currently ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the state of Virginia and No. 50 defensive tackle in the nation. Lora becomes the nineteenth commitment for the Tar Heels and the sixth player to commit to North Carolina from the state of Virginia.

DEANA'S TAKE

"It's always great to get guys with size and power in the trenches and Rodney Lora does possess that. He is a good pick up in the talent-rich state of Virginia where the Tar Heels continue to get high quality players. He will be counted on to provide depth in the defensive line unit."

Rodney Lora Highlights