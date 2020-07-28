TarHeelIllustrated - 2023 Hoops Intro: PG Robert Dillingham

Robert Dillingham is in the very early stages of his recruitment, but the class of 2023 point guard already has a Tar Heel connection within his process.

Dillingham, who is from Charlotte, attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC, where he plays for former North Carolina standout and longtime NBA player Jeff McInnis.

At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Dillingham has a handful of Division One offers, including from South Florida, but he’s been in conversations with some elite programs, as well, including Kansas and recently UNC.

Dillingham plays for the Asheville GameChangers AAU team and has participated in a couple of events over the last few weeks.

THI caught up with Dillingham to learn more about him and his communication with UNC: