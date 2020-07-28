TarHeelIllustrated - 2023 Hoops Intro: PG Robert Dillingham

2023 Hoops Intro: PG Robert Dillingham
Robert Dillingham is in the very early stages of his recruitment, but the class of 2023 point guard already has a Tar Heel connection within his process.
Dillingham, who is from Charlotte, attends Combine Academy in Lincolnton, NC, where he plays for former North Carolina standout and longtime NBA player Jeff McInnis.
At 6-foot-1 and 160 pounds, Dillingham has a handful of Division One offers, including from South Florida, but he’s been in conversations with some elite programs, as well, including Kansas and recently UNC.
Dillingham plays for the Asheville GameChangers AAU team and has participated in a couple of events over the last few weeks.
THI caught up with Dillingham to learn more about him and his communication with UNC:
THI: Which UNC coach has been in touch with you?
DILLINGHAM: “Coach Robinson.”
THI: Have they said what they like about you? How often do you talk to them?
DILLINGHAM: “They have just started showing interest and no they haven’t really said anything yet.”
THI: What’s your thoughts on UNC and the coaching staff?
DILLINGHAM: “I like the coaching staff and how their play style is run.”
THI: What’s it like having a coach like former Tar Heel and NBA player Jeff McInnis as someone that has been through the recruiting process?
DILLINGHAM: “It’s great because he’s already been there and been through it. So, he’s teaching me his ways and how to become a better player.”
THI: What are your strengths on the basketball court?
DILLINGHAM: “Playmaking and getting my teammates involved.”
THI: What schools do you have offers from? What are some schools you hear from that haven’t offered yet?
DILLINGHAM: “Wichita State, Winthrop, Middle Tennessee, and Tennessee Tech have all offered. I’m hearing from Tennessee, UNC, and Kansas.”
THI: With this COVID issue, are you playing any this summer?
DILLINGHAM: “Yes, I’m playing in some small tournaments but mainly just working out getting ready for the season.”