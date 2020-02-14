THI caught up with Hudson to see how his visit went and here’s what he had to say:

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC. As of right now, Hudson has offers from N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Syracuse, Kentucky, Charlotte and Western Kentucky among others. He is yet to receive an offer from UNC.

Class of 2023 in-state quarterback Tad Hudson was in Chapel Hill for one of North Carolina’s recent junior days and had a great time.





THI: How did the visit go and what were the best parts about it?

HUDSON: “It went great. The best part was Mack Brown talking to us about UNC and how it’s all love and like family up there.”





THI: What coaches did you speak with the most and what did they have to say to you?

HUDSON: “I spoke to (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach) (Phil) Longo and we just talked about normal stuff and a little bit of football.”





THI: Were there any players and/or recruits you hung out with the most this past weekend?

HUDSON: “I talked to Gunner Stockton at the basketball game for a while. I talked to Shaleak Knotts for a little bit and Gavin Blackwell. They’re all real good guys”





THI: What schools are recruiting you the hardest right now?

HUDSON: “N.C. State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech. N.C. State has shown the most love so far.”





THI: When do you plan on getting back to UNC?

HUDSON: “I’m going up there in the spring to watch a practice and talk to coaches.”



