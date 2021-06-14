One of the top performers THI saw Saturday at the Mack Brown Football Camps held was all-purpose back Que’Sean Brown of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC.

The 5-foot-9, 165- pound class of 2023 prospect excelled at the second camp session. It definitely paid off for Brown as he picked up an offer from Charlotte right after the camp. He ran a 40 time of 4.45 and made several impressive receptions playing slot receiver.

The Charlotte staff was among several other coaching staffs that participated in the UNC football camp. Although he doesn’t have a UNC offer his performance has also attracted the Tar Heel coaching staff.



