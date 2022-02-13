Class of 2023 offensive/defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Grimsley High in Greensboro was one of many prospects that North Carolina has hosted on the Junior Day events.

The 6-foot-5, 349-pound 3-star was at Chapel Hill for a recent junior day and thoroughly enjoyed his visit. Jarrett is no stranger to the UNC campus, as he has been to multiple games and visits last season.

THI caught up with Jarrett to get the latest on his recruitment: