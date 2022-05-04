One of North Carolina's top targets on the offensive line for the class of 2023 recently released his top six list of schools. Robert Grigsby, a 6-foot-5, 295-pounder out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, GA, listed the Tar Heels along with Central Florida, Mississippi, Mississippi State, NC State, and Vanderbilt on April 27.

The Tar Heels offered the 3-star offensive tackle on February 17 and the standout has been on campus at UNC.

THI caught up with Grigsby on Tuesday to get the latest on his recruitment: