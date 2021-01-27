North Carolina has ventured into the Sunshine state for their most recent offer, as UNC extended one to class of 2023 offensive tackle T.J. Shanahan from Timber Creek High School out of Orlando, FL, on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder has picked up several offers from the likes of Florida, Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Penn State among others. Shanahan helped the Wolves to a 7-2 record as a sophomore.

THI caught up with Shanahan to get his thoughts on UNC: