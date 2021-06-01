Class of 2023 quarterback Dylan Lonergan decided to take advantage of the recruiting dead period ending and took a visit to Chapel Hill.

The trip was rewarding for the No. 32 player in the Rivals100. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound 4-star signal-caller from Brookwood High in Snellville, GA, was offered by the Tar Heels on the visit. He posted the offer on his Twitter account and claimed he was offered by his dream school.



