When Rob Cassidy spoke with Mackenzie Mgbako all the way back in late March, our National Recruiting Analyst wrote that the sophomore at that time was "already on the radars of major college coaches and has been for some time."

Fast forward almost five months and it appears one of those "major college coaches" was Hubert Davis and his North Carolina Tar Heels. The Class of 2023's fifth-ranked player received an offer from Davis and company Tuesday evening as first reported by Andrew Slater.

At the time of Cassidy's interview, Mgbako already held offers from Rutgers, St. John's, Auburn, Maryland, Seton Hall, TCU, Georgetown, UCLA, and several mid-majors. Oklahoma State offered in May followed by Duke, Ohio State, UCONN, George Washington, and LSU in the month of June.

An impressive summer on the AAU scene with the New Jersey Scholars did nothing but boost the stock of a prime time type of talent that was already the eyes of coaching staffs throughout the country.