2023 three-star OL Shamurad Umarov shares potential official visit list
Pushing their way into Georgia’s 7A playoffs, anytime Denmark High School (8-3) needed those tough yards to keep drives alive they could always run behind No. 74. Shamurad Umarov was as consistent ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news