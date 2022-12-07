The Rivals250 for the class of 2023 was released Tuesday. One of the biggest prospects to move up was North Carolina wide receiver commit Chris Culliver out of Maiden (NC) High School. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder rose to the No. 138 position nationally and up to 4-star status after having an outstanding senior season. He will most likely move up in the state rankings that will be released later this week

Culliver helped the Blue Devils to a 12-2 record and a third-round state playoff run. As a threat to score wherever he played, he accounted for 28 touchdowns and six two-point conversations. At wide receiver, he caught 80 passes for 1,809 yards with 26 touchdowns. Defensively, he had 15 tackles, five interceptions, and returned a fumble for a score. He was used on special teams as he had a kick return for a score as well. He was selected to the 2022 Shrine Bowl that will be played on December 17 at Spartanburg (SC) High School.

