2023 WR Concepcion Looking For Offer From 'Dream School'
Kevin Concepcion heard from North Carolina several times on Sept. 1, the first day schools could directly reach out to class of 2023 football prospects. UNC’s program sent the 3-star wide receiver ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news