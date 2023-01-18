The North Carolina coaching staff is starting to evaluate more prospects in the class of 2024. Khalil Conley, an athlete from Christ School in Arden. NC, received an offer from the Tar Heels on Monday.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder played on both sides of the ball for the Greenies. As a wide receiver, he caught 39 passes for 736 yards with 5 touchdowns. On defense, he had 31 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 5 pass breakups. On special teams, he returned 11 kickoffs for 342 yards.

Conley has also received offers from Army, Charlotte, Wake Forest, and William & Mary.

THI caught up with Conley to get his thoughts on the North Carolina offer: