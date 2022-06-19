Class of 2024 athlete Dejuan Lane out of the Gilmer School in Baltimore, MD, was one of the standouts from the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday at North Carolina's Koman Practice Complex.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder visited Chapel Hill to compete, and also earned an offer from the UNC coaching staff before going to camp portion of the event.

Lane has Power 5 offers from Louisville, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

THI caught up with him after the Showtime Camp to get his thoughts on the Tar Heels: