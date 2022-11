Class of 2024 defensive end Hank Weber was on hand Friday to watch North Carolina battle the NC State Wolfpack in Kenan Stadium. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder from Brentwood (TN) Academy has been to Chapel Hill multiple times earlier this year in Junes for visits. He received an offer from Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heel staff on June 18 after an impressive showing at the Showtime Camp.

Weber, a 3-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 21 player in Tennessee has offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt.

THI caught up with Weber to get the latest on his visit to North Carolina: