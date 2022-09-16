North Carolina is on the move with offers in the class of 2024, and the coaching staff loves to venture into Georgia. The Peach State has an abundance of talent, and the state is firmly planted in the Tar Heels' recruiting footprint.

Caleb Odom, a 3-star wide receiver from Carrollton (GA) High School, is the latest prospect to land an offer from the Tar Heel coaching staff. The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder also has offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Louisville, Maryland, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt among others.

THI caught up with Odom, the No. 49 player in Georgia and No. 54 nationally at his position, to get the latest thoughts on the Tar Heels: