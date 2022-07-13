2024 Guard Drake Powell Discusses UNC Offer
Tar Heel Illustrated spoke last week with Drake Powell's mother, Cherice, about North Carolina's interest in her son. Mrs. Powell summarized things by saying the coaching staff would be watching and evaluating.
Their next chance would just days later at EYBL-Kansas City last weekend. Evidently,Hubert Davis and company liked what they saw at the live event as North Carolina became the one of the three latest programs to offer the four-star shooting guard. They were joined after the Kansas City tournament by Florida State and Georgia.
