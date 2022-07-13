 TarHeelIllustrated - 2024 Guard Drake Powell Discusses UNC Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-13 14:09:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2024 Guard Drake Powell Discusses UNC Offer

Drake Powell picked up North Carolina's most recent offer on Monday
Drake Powell picked up North Carolina's most recent offer on Monday (https://basketball.rivals.com)
David Sisk • TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke last week with Drake Powell's mother, Cherice, about North Carolina's interest in her son. Mrs. Powell summarized things by saying the coaching staff would be watching and evaluating.

Their next chance would just days later at EYBL-Kansas City last weekend. Evidently,Hubert Davis and company liked what they saw at the live event as North Carolina became the one of the three latest programs to offer the four-star shooting guard. They were joined after the Kansas City tournament by Florida State and Georgia.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}