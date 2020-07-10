TarHeelIllustrated - 2024 Offer Intro: Keylen Adams

Keylen Adams, a 6-foot, 173-pound wide receiver who will be attending Green Run High School of Virginia Beach, VA, as a rising freshmen was recently among a host of prospects who snagged an offer from North Carolina.

The Tar Heels cornerbacks Coach Dre’ Bly passed along the good news to Adams about his first scholarship offer for the young player who has generated some buzz in the Tidewater area.

“When I was first told that I got that, I was very excited,” Adams told THI. “I think it’s a big accomplishment because I feel like I have been working hard to earn it.”

Despite it being early, Adams already knows about UNC and is eager to learn more over the years.

“I know that outside of football they are a good school academically, that’s very important to me so I like that a lot,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, they are building up a really good.”

UNC has already made a big impact on Adams because of how selective the Tar Hels’ staff is about extending to prospects.



