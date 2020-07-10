TarHeelIllustrated - 2024 Offer Intro: Keylen Adams

2024 Offer Intro: Keylen Adams
Keylen Adams, a 6-foot, 173-pound wide receiver who will be attending Green Run High School of Virginia Beach, VA, as a rising freshmen was recently among a host of prospects who snagged an offer from North Carolina.
The Tar Heels cornerbacks Coach Dre’ Bly passed along the good news to Adams about his first scholarship offer for the young player who has generated some buzz in the Tidewater area.
“When I was first told that I got that, I was very excited,” Adams told THI. “I think it’s a big accomplishment because I feel like I have been working hard to earn it.”
Despite it being early, Adams already knows about UNC and is eager to learn more over the years.
“I know that outside of football they are a good school academically, that’s very important to me so I like that a lot,” he said. “From what I’ve seen, they are building up a really good.”
UNC has already made a big impact on Adams because of how selective the Tar Hels’ staff is about extending to prospects.
“The program has earned my respect because they are thinking and giving offers to players who can really impact the team positively,” he said. “They aren’t just handing them to players.”
Even though Adams has yet to play in a high school game, the Tar Heels’ staff has done their work and already likes the versatility he brings.
“Coach Bly said that he likes how smooth and quick I run my routes,” Adams said. “He also said he likes how I emphasize getting better and competing with other players.”
Although quite young, Adams wants to visit UNC and dive into the information gathering phase of his recruitment.
“I would like to go on a visit as soon as everything opens up,” he said. “As far as any other school, I’d like to visit Clemson and Ohio State. I heard good things about both programs, and I would like to see for myself.”
UNC is his only offer at this time.
Keylen Adams Highlight
*Here is Adams vs. Desmond Ricks, who is also class of 2024 and recently received an offer from UNC. This is from the G.A.M.E. Academy in Virginia Beach that THI covered. This clip is courtesy of Reese Becker and VirginiaSports.com.
.@brodie3x v @DesmondRicks2 pic.twitter.com/p3Wz2utYr1— Reese Becker 🥇🖋 (@ReeseBecker) June 27, 2020