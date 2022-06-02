LOUISVILLE, KY - We were at the third EYBL spring session this past weekend at the Kentucky Expo center, and were excited to see several familiar names for the first time such as future Tar Heel Simeon Wilcher and top remaining 2023 target Matas Buzelis.

North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis has offered two players in the 2024 class so far, and both Jarin Stevenson and Cam Scott were also on hand.

When it came to underclassmen who do not possess offers from North Carolina, we were most intrigued with Jason Asemota.

The 6-foot-9 wing told Travis Graf last week that North Carolina, Baylor, and Oregon are the "three main schools in the mix." He also said he was planning on taking visits to Chapel Hill and Eugene. He already took an official to Waco two weeks ago. So we were anxious to see the Team Syndicate 16U team in person for the first time.