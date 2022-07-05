We haven't caught up with Drake Powell since he was in the teeth of his high school season at Northwood in Pittsboro, NC. The Chargers ended up going a perfect 12-0 in conference play and 24-4 overall. They made it all the way to the North Carolina 3A quarterfinals.

Winter turned into spring, and Powell's first season in the Team CP3 organization. Powell's squad has played in Orlando and Indianapolis in the EYBL 16U division. They leave for Kansas City for another Nike based tournament this weekend, and will close out the month at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina.