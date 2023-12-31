• An early enrollee who is a four-star prospect ranked as the nation’s 259th-best player, the No. 43 wide receiver and the No. 9 player in North Carolina by On3

Below is video of our interview with Shipp plus a transcript of what he had to say. But first is his UNC bio:

We spoke with Shipp recently at UNC, as he arrived more than a week before the Tar Heels’ bowl game to practice with the team. He got in four practices in Chapel Hill and four in Charlotte. Shipp is enrolling next month, so by the time spring practice ends, he will have taken part in 23 practices.

CHAPEL HILL – Jordan Shipp is one of North Carolina’s most highly touted signees for its class of 2024, as the 4-star wide receiver is rated the No. 123 overall prospect in the nation.

Note: The interview took place before the bowl game. We have a few more to roll out, but didn’t want to rush them ahead of the game.

Q: How much fun has this been?

SHIPP: “I’m having so much fun. I’m really enjoying it. Everything’s going great, picking up on the offense pretty well. So everything’s going good.”

Q: How much of an advantage is it for you to get here and get a taste of what it’s like before you go full throttle?

SHIPP: “I would definitely say it gives me a huge advantage because we’ve got a good piece of the offense down already. We had our first practice, a little nerves were here and there. But now I’m just comfortable and I’m just out there playing football.”

Q: Has there been anything that’s surprised you about the way the locker room vibe is like, the chatter in practice, how fast practice goes? Anything like that?

SHIPP: “I wouldn’t say it was a surprise, more something to get adjusted to. We came from an air raid offense at PD, so I’m used to the hand signs and the tempo and all that stuff. So that doesn’t really throw me off all that much. But more, it’s just a different level of maturity, and I feel like I’m adjusted to it pretty well.”

Q: You new guys are obviously going slower than the team, and you’re getting a lot of critiques, so what are the ones you’ve gotten so far?

SHIPP: “Really, just keeping my depth. Knowing I don’t have to rush anything, just taking my time and being confident.”

Q: What are you new guys actually doing in practice as the team prepares for the bowl game?

SHIPP: “The first day, of course, we had to do the acclimation stuff, but we’re like full-on, we’re in team periods and all that. We’re with the second group, and we’ve been getting a scout team a little as well, running with the second group as well. So just being able to give a lot of those older boys that are more comfortable, giving them time to rest for the bowl game. So we kind of popped in and took their spot a little bit.”

Q: Are their guys you look up to that you pattern your game after?

SHIPP: “I would say one here, J.J. (Jones), I like what he does. JJ’s a really good receiver, I’ve been watching him for a while. Of all the Chapel Hill games I’ve been to, he’s always been in, so he’s always been the outside receiver. So, I feel like a lot of stuff, especially now that I’m here with him, I’m trying to take as much stuff as I can from him.”

