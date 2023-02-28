Class of 2025 defensive end Gus Ritchey earned an offer from North Carolina on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC, plays on both sides of the ball as a tight end and defensive end for the Chargers. He is also a member of the Charger basketball team along with current UNC basketball commit Drake Powell that is currently in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

Ritchey also has offers from Charlotte, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, NC State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Washington.

THI caught up with Ritchey to get his thoughts on the Carolina offer: