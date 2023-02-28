2025 DE Ritchey Talks UNC Offer
Class of 2025 defensive end Gus Ritchey earned an offer from North Carolina on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder from Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC, plays on both sides of the ball as a tight end and defensive end for the Chargers. He is also a member of the Charger basketball team along with current UNC basketball commit Drake Powell that is currently in the fourth round of the state playoffs.
Ritchey also has offers from Charlotte, Colorado State, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, NC State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, and Washington.
THI caught up with Ritchey to get his thoughts on the Carolina offer:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news