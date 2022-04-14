FORT MILL, SC - Class of 2025 offensive tackle David Sanders, Jr out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, NC, is a name to keep an eye on.

Sanders, who will be among the top players in the nation in his class, stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 245 pounds. The standout at the time of the interview was done at Rivals Camp Series didn’t have an offer from the Tar Heels, but that changed on March 31.

He also has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, NC State, Penn State, South Carolina among others.

THI caught up with Sanders, Jr before the Rivals Camps Series to get his thoughts about UNC: