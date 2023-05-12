Jasper Johnson has had an impressive spring on the EYBL circuit. Despite playing up an age group he has led Team Thad 17U to a 7-1 record through two sessions. He is averaging 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 22 minutes of play per game. Johnson also has impressive shooting clips of 54.1% overall, 40.7% from three-point range, and 80% from the foul line.

With his excellent play has come collegiate attention. He has picked up offers from Kentucky and Missouri this month. They join Alabama, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, Ohio, Ohio State, Radford, Texas A&M, and Xavier.