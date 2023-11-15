Class of 2025 defensive tackle Tony Carter, Jr. was one of many recruits that attended the North Carolina's double-overtime 47-45 win over Duke in Kenan Stadium on Saturday night.

The 6-foot-1, 279-pounder from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, TN, was offered by the Tar Heels in June. Carter, a 3-star prospect, is currently ranked as the No. 22 player in the Volunteer State.

He also has offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Purdue and several others.

THI reached out to Carter and get the latest on his trip to Chapel Hill: