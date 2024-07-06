Following his trip to North Carolina, Williams discussed his offer and recruitment with THI.

Williams, out of Kell High School in Mariette, GA, currently holds 17 Power Four offers, including the likes of Duke, Tennessee, and Pittsburgh.

Prior to attending North Carolina’s annual Showtime Camp inlate June, 2026 cornerback Jalen Williams had never visited Chapel Hill. But he left with an offer and the desire to return to UNC.

THI: How did you feel when receiving the offer from UNC? Who extended the offer to you?

WILLIAMS: “I felt real grateful after receiving the offer, especially with Coach Brown being the one who extended the offer.”

THI: Was this your first visit to UNC? What did you think of the campus and the facilities?

WILLIAMS: “It was my first time seeing the campus and the facilities and it was amazing. I really enjoyed it.”

THI: In terms of your recruitment, what are you looking for in a school/program?

WILLIAMS: “Recruitment wise, I look for schools that actually take the time to build real genuine relationships with me.”

THI: What do you know about Coach Collins and his defense?

WILLIAMS: “I know he’s been a head coach, and a Defensive Coordinator at multiple programs and has been successful. I also know he has a history of putting DBs in the league (Darius Slay, Vernon Hargreaves, and Keanu Neal for example). I haven’t had a chance to speak in depth with coach about his schemes or how he sees my fit in his defense, but I know that I can play in any scheme, especially man to man.”

THI: Do you plan on taking another visit to UNC in the future?

WILLIAMS: "I do plan to return. Soon!”

THI: What are some of the main schools that you’re interested in or that are recruiting you the hardest?

WILLIAMS: “Some of the main schools I would say I’m interested in are UNC, Kentucky, Tennessee, FSU, and USF. “