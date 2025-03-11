2026 Edge Terande Spencer Breaks Down Recent UNC Visit

Spencer spoke with THI about his time on campus, how the UNC staff envisions his fit, and where his recruitment currently stands.

On Saturday, Spencer, who is from Rockingham, NC, returned to UNC, taking in the Tar Heels basketball game against Duke.

The Tar Heels extended Spencer his first Division I scholarship offer on January 9, and took a visit to Chapel Hill on February 1.

Terande Spencer , an EDGE defender in the class of 2026, has quickly acquainted himself with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff.

Q: How did your visit to UNC go this weekend? And what was the atmosphere like at the basketball game?

SPENCER: "It was great. I got to talk to all the coaches again and meet Julius peppers and LT, and the atmosphere was insane. I've never been a part of something like that. It was exciting and a great experience."

Q: You mentioned meeting Lawrence Taylor and Julius Peppers. What was that like for you?

SPENCER: "Its cool. They didn’t say much but it was a honor to meet them. They're cool people."

Q: What has the coaching staff’s message to you been in terms of how you fit into their plans?

SPENCER: "They said I was a versatile player and I can play outside and inside and I had great speed."

Q: According to your profile, North Carolina was the first offer you received. What was that moment like for you and what did it mean to you?

SPENCER: "It was great. I was excited and grateful and it meant a lot. It gave me a special connection to UNC."

Q: Do you have any other visits set up and where does UNC stand in your recruitment?

SPENCER: "Yes, NC State [on] the 18th and ECU in April and UNC again, and it’s definitely one of the top schools."