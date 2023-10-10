2026 In-State QB Brandon Amazed by UNC Offense
Class of 2026 quarterback Faizon Brandon was in Chapel Hill on Saturday to see North Carolina defeat Syracuse by a score of 40-7. The 6-foot-4, 176-pound signal caller from Grimsley High School in Greensboro, NC, is no stranger to the Tar Heels as he was offered by the coaching staff on April 24.
He also has received offers from Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, NC State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.
Brandon is off to a great sophomore campaign for the Whirlies (7-0). He has completed 93 of 126 passes for 1,448 yards with 19 touchdowns and rushed 44 times for 343 yards with 6 touchdowns.
THI caught up with Brandon on Sunday to get his latest thoughts about the Tar Heels:
