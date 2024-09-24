2026 In-State WR Richburg Discuisses Most Recent UNC Visit

Jaire Richburg is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound Class of 2026 wide receiver of East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, who was at North Carolina's game against North Carolina Central on Sept. 14.

And the 3-star who is ranked No. 25 in the state and is high school teammates with 4-star pro-style quarterback Bryce Baker has had several strong experiences with UNC since it offered him in February.

Richburg was on campus for a spring practice in April and the King of the Hill 7-on-7 and the Showtime Camp in June. Wide receivers' coach Lonnie Galloway was on hand to watch his high school practice in May.

Richburg talked about his big return to campus in an exclusive with THI and what he likes about Carolina in an exclusive with THI. Here is our full conversation with him:



