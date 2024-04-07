Here is our conversation with Salmin, who reported a great visit. He talked all things Tar Heels:

Salmin recorded 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns on 53 receptions (20.89 yards per catch) for the Wolverines during a breakout sophomore campaign in the DMV last season and is running track to enhance his speed during the offseason has also tendered offers from East Coast Power Four programs Duke, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Salmin was recently in Chapel Hill to watch the Tar Heels practice, tour the football facilities and campus. He also sat down for two up-close and personal meetings with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey, head coach Mack Brown and wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway.

Connor Salmin is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound class of 2026 athlete from Woodgrove High School in Purcelville, VA, 50 miles south of Washington, DC, who is being recruited by North Carolina as a wide receiver.

THI: What all were you able to do during your big visit to Chapel Hill?

SALMIN: “We started the day with practice. It was great to see the high energy and competitiveness of the players throughout practice. I also enjoyed watching Coach Galloway working with the receivers. After that, we had lunch and a meeting with Coach Galloway. Then, we toured the football facilities and campus. Then, I was able to sit down with Coach Lindsey for a little while, and then with Coach Brown and Coach Galloway to end the visit.”

THI: What were your thoughts on the way Coach Galloway ran the wide receivers through the drills and during practice?

SALMIN: “I was very impressed by the way Coach Galloway runs practice. He is very hands-on and coaches each player. I can tell why he's been such a successful wide receivers’ coach.”

THI: How was your conversation with your potential future position coach, and what all were you able to discuss with him?

SALMIN: “It was great to get to know Coach Galloway better and learn more about UNC's offense. We spoke about what he looks for in a wide receiver, discussed how the receivers fit into the offense and what things I need to be working on, and much more. I really appreciate the time he spent answering questions and giving me information.”

THI: What are your thoughts on the personable program culture being established under Mack Brown, where players seem to easily bond?

SALMIN: “It was great to see the players interact at practice. They definitely seem close but competitive, which is great.”

THI: Without specifying a top schools list, where would you say the Tar Heels stand on their own merits in at this point in your recruitment?

SALMIN: “I’m excited about the potential to play for UNC, and I look forward to continuing to grow my relationships with the coaches. It's still early in my recruitment process, so at this point I'm trying to establish relationships with each of the schools recruiting me and learning as much as I can about each program so that I can find the place where I best fit with the players and coaching staff. In the end, I think that will be what matters most to me.”

THI: What were your thoughts on UNC’s beautiful campus and modern, state-of-the-art football facility?

SALMIN: “I really liked campus and the football facility was very impressive.”

THI: Delve into more detail about your conversation with Brown, and describe your thoughts on the Hall of Famer with a genuine, down-to-earth personality that players and prospects seem to resonate with as both a coach on the field and person off the field.

SALMIN: “I had a great visit with Coach Brown. He has accomplished so much as a coach, but he's such a great person as well. You can tell he really cares about his players and coaching staff.”

THI: What all were you able to discuss during that visit, and could you describe the tactics the legend Tar Heels’ coach is using at the ‘Public Ivy Leauge’ university with a unique recruiting strategy, culture, and environment?

SALMIN: “We spoke a lot about how UNC is very thorough in the recruitment process. They value athleticism, but also good character. (Brown) gave me a lot of really good advice about how to stay on a path for success, and I appreciate that. I think their main focus in recruiting right now would be to get me around the team and coaches as much as possible, to build relationships and learn about each other.”

THI: How does Carolina’s unique and personal recruiting strategy impact you as a prospect personally, and how does the Tar Heels’ prestigious academic status help positively move the needle for UNC in your recruitment?

SALMIN: “I think it’s great that (UNC) puts a lot of thought and time into their recruits. I’m excited to get to learn more about the program and get to know the coaches better, and it means a lot to me that they spent a lot of time with me at the visit.

“The academics at (Carolina) are top notch. Academics are important to me, so that is definitely an added draw for UNC.”

THI: Does UNC’s recruiting strategy and pitch stand out from the other programs recruiting you, and if so, how? Also, do you appreciate the genuine efforts of the Tar Heels, and if so, why?

SALMIN: “The fact that UNC is so selective with who they offer stands out from other programs, and it also means a lot to me that they looked at my aspects and believe that I have potential to fit with the program.”

THI: What were your thoughts on wide receivers’ coach Lonnie Galloway and how do you believe that you further developed your relationship with your potential future position coach during your visit to Chapel Hill?

SALMIN: “Coach Galloway is an awesome coach and seemed very honest and genuine during our meetings. It was great to get to learn more about him and his coaching style on the visit. I definitely think we will continue to grow our relationship every time we have an opportunity. I look forward to future visits to learn more.”