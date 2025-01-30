2027 DE Jayden Broadie 'Honored' to Receive First Offer from UNC

After making the short trip to Chapel Hill, Broadie spoke exclusively with THI to talk about receiving his first offer and how the Tar Heels have been high on his list since childhood.

As a sophomore in 2024, he record 16 tackles, including four tackles-for-loss, and three sacks. Broadie added in four quarterback hurries and four pass deflections.

When 2027 defensive end Jayden Broadie visited North Carolina on January 25, the Tar Heels extended him his first Division I offer. A native of Raleigh, Broadie is a 6-foot-2, 198 pound prospect from Millbrook High School who grew up watching UNC.

THI: UNC was your first Division I offer. How did it feel overall and how did it feel that it came from a coach as accomplished as Coach Belichick?

BROADIE: "I feel honored to receive my first offer from UNC and it's always been a top school that I wanted to go to since I was a kid and it's truly a blessing, especially receiving it from the greatest coach of all time Bill Belichick."

THI: How would you describe yourself as a player?

BROADIE: "I would say I'm a versatile play that can play defensive end and outside linebacker. i can pass rush, defend the run, and I can also cover the flats as a linebacker back. My speed I feel separates me from my younger years of playing running back. Also, my ability to combine my speed & power makes up to bend the corner and make plays."

THI: What has the coaching staff’s message to you been throughout the recruiting process?

BROADIE: "Keep getting bigger, faster & stronger. They like my style of play & abilities of rushing the passer."

THI: When it comes to your recruitment, what are you looking for when it comes to a program?

BROADIE: "I'm looking for a good coaching staff, good teammates that can help me develop and get better as a player and just being able to build a family bond with the team, and also the campus."

THI: UNC is a school that’s right down the road from you. Does that have any impact on your recruitment and do you anticipate using it to your advantage and visiting frequently?

BROADIE: "Yes, there is definitely advantages that I have from UNC being close to me and I feel like I could always go up there and visit some spring games and practices and get to know the coaches and players a little more and the program & culture."

THI: Where does UNC currently stand in your recruitment, and do you have any other favorites?

BROADIE: "Yes, UNC has always been [in] my top 3 schools to go to because it's not far from home and my family can always come to watch me live my dream by becoming a collegiate athlete."