TarHeelIllustrated - 3 Breakout Returning Starters For This Season?

North Carolina returns plenty of starters from last year, but some are much better known than others because they broke out a year ago. So, among the returning starters, which three are primed to break out on a big-time level? We asked out staff and here are the answers:





Jacob Turner

Tomon Fox, LB - The senior is set for a breakout final season for the Tar Heels and will earn second-team All-ACC honors. Beau Corrales, WR - Another senior, Corrales will step out of the shadow of Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome and earn second-team all-conference honors. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB - One of the Heels’ most consistent performers last season, Gemmel will shine alongside Chazz Surrat, becoming the most feared and respected linebacker duos in the nation.





John Gwaltney

Storm Duck, CB - Duck got thrown into the fire due to injuries as a true freshman, which only makes him better going into his sophomore campaign. \ Jeremiah Gemmel, LB - Gemmel will not be talked about as much as Chazz Surratt at linebacker but he had a solid season in 2019 and could have breakout season in 2020. Tomari Fox, DL - Carolina needs some guys to step up on the defensive line after some big losses and Fox has the potential to make some noise. He was a practice beast last season and will now need to show up when the lights are on.





Jarrod Hardy

Josh Ezeudu, OL - The big offensive lineman started playing well toward the end of last year and will get even better as time goes on. Beau Corrales, WR - The big-play wideout for the Tar Heels will have a good season, he has the tools to be an NFL prospect. Trey Morrison, DB - The defensive backfield will have a lot of talented players and ready to take his game to the next level is Morrison.





Deana King

Javonte Williams, RB - Williams is used to not being the attention guy and I believe that makes him in the player he is. He is a tough runner and has a chance to be in the hunt for All-ACC at running back. Marcus McKethan, OL - McKethan has been a great surprise for the Tar Heels. He got a lot of experience last season and will be an important cog on the offensive front. He has All-ACC potential. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB - Gemmel and Chazz Surratt give the Tar Heels a great linebacking duo. Gemmel had a good year for the Tar Heels. If he can improve on his angles, reads, and tackling, he will be a candidate for All-ACC.





Andrew Jones