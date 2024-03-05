Just two games remain in the regular season for North Carolina, with the Tar Heels final appearance at home Tuesday night when they host Notre Dame for a 7 PM tip at the Smith Center.

It is the final home game for Armando Bacot, whose five-year UNC career is nearing an end. Cormac Ryan, and Paxson Wojcik are also playing their final games at the Dean Dome, and it’s possible ACC leading scorer RJ Davis is as well.

A senior, Davis can still use his Covid year and return for another year, and recently said he hasn’t thought about it.

The Tar Heels have won four consecutive games and five of their last six. The Fighting Irish have won two straight and five of their last six contests, as well.

UNC is 23-6 overall and 15-3 in the ACC. Notre Dame is 12-17 and 7-11.

Here are 3 Keys for Carolina to get a win, plus many noteworthy stats on the Irish: