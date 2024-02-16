*The is a FREE sample of our 3 Keys items.

North Carolina enters Saturday having played only six home games over the last 75 days, but the Tar Heels begin a six-game stretch in which four are at the Smith Center to conclude the regular season.

That begins against Virginia Tech at 2 PM on Saturday inside the Dean Dome.

UNC comes in after falling, 86-79, at Syracuse on Tuesday night. The Orange shot 62.5 percent from the field, the highest against the Tar Heels since Pittsburgh shot 64.5 percent in 2015. Carolina is 19-6 overall and 11-3 in the ACC.

The Hokies come in after a home win over Florida State by 12 points earlier this week. That followed a three-game losing streak which came right after a three-game skid. The Hokies are 14-10 overall and 6-7 in league play.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat Virginia Tech, but first some important stats about Tech:

*Virginia Tech is No. 62 in the NET

*Virginia Tech is No. 62 in KenPom

*Virginia Tech is No. 169 averaging 74.3 points per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 89 at 46.3 FG%

*Virginia Tech is No. 56 at 36.5% on 3-pointers

*Virginia Tech is No. 76 averaging 8.5 threes per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 4 in FT% at 79.5

*Virginia Tech is No. 96 averaging 15 made FTs per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 296 with 7.1 fast break points per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 133 with 21.5 bench points per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 66 averaging 15.2 assists per game

*Virginia Tech is No. 159 with 11.8 turnovers per game

*The Hokies are No. 51 in adjusted offensive efficiency

*The Hokies are No. 43 in effective FG% at 54.1

*The Hokies are No. 66 in FG% inside the arc at 53.5

*The Hokies are No. 113 allowing 69.7 points per game

*The Hokies are No. 228 in D FG% at 44.5

*The Hokies are No. 228 in D three% at 34.0

*The Hokies are No. 297 averaging 2.5 blocks per game

*The Hokies are No. 305 averaging 5.3 steals per game

*The Hokies are No. 181 forcing 12 turnovers per game

*The Hokies are No. 87 in adjusted defensive efficiency

*The Hokies are No. 171 in FG% inside the arc at 50.1

*The Hokies are No. 161 in rebound margin at plus-1.4

*The Hokies are No. 274 in offensive rebounding % at 26.2

*The Hokies are No. 81 in defensive rebounding % at 26.7





Virginia Tech’s Leaders:

*Sean Pedulla (6-foot-1): 15.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.6 apg, 40.7 FG %, 36.4three% (43-for-118), 79.2 FT% (80-for-101).

*Hunter Cattoor (6-foot-3): 14.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1 spg, 48.5 FG%, 43.8 three% (63-for-144), 88.9 FT% (72-for-81).

*Lynn Kidd (6-foot-10): 13.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 64.1 FG%, no threes attempted,86.8 FT% (66-for-76).

*Tyler Nickel (6-foot-7): 9.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg, 45.5 FG%, 41.6 three% (42-for-101), 80.5 FT% (33-for-41).