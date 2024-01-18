Fourth-ranked North Carolina looks to push its ACC record to 7-0 and win its eighth consecutive game overall when the Tar Heels visit Boston College on Saturday afternoon at Conte Forum.

Carolina has not lost since December 16, and the last five wins in the stretch have been in ACC play. Overall, the Heels are 6-0 in the conference and 14-3 overall.

The Eagles edged Notre Dame at home Monday night, and are now 11-6 overall and 2-4 in the ACC. Their best wins have been over Richmond, St. John’s, at Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, and the Fighting Irish.

The game tips at 2:15 PM and will air on The CW.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat BC, but some numbers first: