The tenth ACC game of the season or No. 3 North Carolina will be its sixth conference road game, as the Tar Heels visit Georgia Tech on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

UNC enters the game having won ten consecutive games while the Yellow Jackets have lost three in a row and eight of their last nine.

The Tar Heels are 17-3 overall and 9-0 in the ACC. The Jackets are 9-11 and 2-7.

The game starts at 7 PM and will air on ESPN.

Below are 3 Keys for UNC to earn a victory, but first some Geogia Tech stats: