A 9 PM game at home last Wednesday, a game at Boston College on Saturday, and a game at home tonight two days later versus Wake Forest.

North Carolina is in one of those three-games, six-days stretches with a road trip tucked in there that can really challenge a team, and given how effective and efficiency the Demon Deacons are with the ball, this will be a significant test for the Tar Heels.

UNC has won its last eight games, all by double digits, and stands at 15-3 overall, and 7-0 in the ACC. The Demon Deacons are coming off a 25-point home win over Louisville and have won 11 of their last 13 contests. Wake is 13-5 overall and 5-2 in the ACC.

The game will air on ESPN.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Wake Forest, but first, some Wake stats: