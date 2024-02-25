A bit more than two weeks ago, North Carolina struggled putting away Miami, and left Coral Gables with a three-point victory. That was the second consecutive loss for the Hurricanes, who have not won since, as they venture to the Smith Center for a rematch with the Tar Heels.

Miami has lost six consecutive games, while UNC has won three of its last four, and is coming off a 10-point win at Virginia on Saturday in Charlottesville.

The Canes have dealt with injuries, and have not had the services of Nijel Pack of late. It’s unknown if he will play Monday. Miami lost at home to Georgia Tech over the weekend and by 29 to Duke at Watsco Center last week.

UNC is 21-6 overall and 13-3 atop the ACC. Miami is 15-13 and 6-11.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat Miami, but first some noteworthy Hurricanes’ stats: