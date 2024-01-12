North Carolina has played one home game in six weeks, but will finally be back in the friendly confines of the Smith Center on Saturday when the No. 7 Tar Heels host Syracuse for a noon start.

It should be noted the game was originally slated for 1 PM and even says that on the tickets, but it’s a noon start.

The Tar Heels have won five consecutive games, including three ACC road contests last week. The Orange coming off a 10-point win at home over Boston College, and have won five of the last six and seven of the last nine games, including over LSU, Georgetown, Oregon, and Pittsburgh.

Syracuse’s losses have come to Tennessee and Gonzaga in Hawaii, and Virginia and Duke on the road. The margins were 17, 19, 22, and 20 points, respectively.

UNC is 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, while Syracuse is 11-4 and 2-2.

Here are some noteworthy Syracuse stats: