The winner between Alabama and North Carolina will be one win away from reaching the Final Four, but first, the clubs must deal with each other Thursday in the Sweet 16.

The top-seed in the West Region, UNC takes on 4-seed Bama at approximately 9:45 EST at Crypto.com Arena. The winner advances to the regional final to face the winner between Clemson and Arizona, which is also play Thursday in Los Angeles.

UNC is 29-7 and has won 10 of it last 11 contests, Alabama is 23-11 and dropped four of six before entering NCAA Tournament play.

Here are 3 Keys for Carolina to beat Bama, including many relevant stats: