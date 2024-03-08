The last game of the regular season is here Saturday, as No. 7 North Carolina visits No. 9 Duke in an extremely important game at the top of the ACC standings.

UNC enters the game 16-3 in league play with Duke is 15-4. A Tar Heels win means they outright win the regular season title and are the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament next week in Washington, D.C., plus they likely secure a spot in Charlotte to open NCAA Tournament play in two weeks.

A Blue Devils victory would mean the teams share the league title, and the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds in DC would be determined through a tiebreaker.

Since 2001, UNC has met Duke in the final game of the regular season eight times with a chance to win the ACC regular season title, and has won all eight: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 20212, 2016, 2019.

Saturday night will be the 50th time the Blue Devils and Tar Heels have clashed as top-10 teams. The record in those matchups is 25-24, in favor of UNC, with an average score of UNC 77.1, Duke 76.2.

Carolina won the first meeting, 93-84, on Feb. 3 in Chapel Hill.

UNC is 24-6 overall and Duke is also 24-6. The game tips at 6:30 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. It will air on ESPN.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Duke, plus a bunch of related stats: