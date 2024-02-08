In order to rebound from its surprising home loss to Clemson on Tuesday night, No. 3 North Carolina must do so at Miami on Saturday afternoon at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, FL.

UNC dropped an 80-76 decision to the Tigers after admittedly not being ready to play. Four players were even late to the Tar Heels’ pregame warmups.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 60-38 loss at Virginia in a game in which the Cavaliers had a 42-12 run. The 38 points are the lowest for a Miami team since 1948.

UNC is 18-5 overall and 10-2 in the ACC. The Canes are 15-8 and 6-6. The game tips at 4 PM and will air on ESPN. The game is sold out, marking the sixth sellout in UNC’s seven ACC road games so far, and Pittsburgh was close to a sellout.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Miami, but first some Hurricanes stats and their leaders: