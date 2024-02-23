After pulling back for a few days getting some needed rest, tenth-ranked North Carolina is back in action Saturday when the Tar Heels visit Virginia for a 4 PM tip off at John Paul Jones Arena.

UNC is 3-3 since its 10-game win streak ended in late January, but is coming off a 96-81 victory over Virginia Tech last Saturday in the Smith Center. The Wahoos have lost two of three, including at home to Pittsburgh, and are coming off a 75-51 loss at Virginia Tech this past Monday night.

UNC has lost eight consecutive times in Charlottesville, last winning there in 2012.

The average score in the streak is Virginia 63.9, Carolina 54. UNC has shot 38.7 percent from the floor, including 28.5 percent from the perimeter, and has averaged 10.6 assists against 12.8 turnovers per contest. UNC has actually averaged outrebounding the Hoos, 37.4-33.9 in this span in Charlottesville. And remember, these are usually low-possession games.

Over the last five contests, the numbers have been more unsettling for the Tar Heels: 59-49 average score; UNC 35.1 percent from the field; UNC 24.7 percent from beyond the arc; and Carolina has averaged just nine assists against 13.2 turnovers.

UNC is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the ACC. UVA is 20-7 and 11-5.

Here are 3 Keys, but first are a bunch of UVA stats: